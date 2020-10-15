Hunter Biden

Feds Examining if Alleged Hunter Biden Emails Are Linked to a Foreign Intel Operation

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena, which was later published by the New York Post. The bureau has declined to comment.

The Post, a conservative tabloid, has published a series of stories based on emails the newspaper said it obtained from President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Trump, Biden Go at It — From a Distance — In Town Halls

coronavirus 16 hours ago

US Passes 8 Million COVID-19 Cases

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Hunter BidenDonald TrumpJoe BidenTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us