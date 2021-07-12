FDA to Add New Warning of Rare Nerve Disorder to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to add a new warning on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine linking its one-dose shot to a possible increased risk of a rare nerve condition, according to The Washington Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) were reported among the 12.8 million people who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The cases occurred about two weeks after receiving the shot, mostly among men, with many aged over 50.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Although regulators have found that the chances of developing the condition are rare, they do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following this vaccine, the CDC said in a statement to NBC News. The CDC added that no cases of Guillain-Barré have been reported in recipients of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The warning is the latest setback for J&J's vaccine, which has been plagued by pauses and production problem.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness or in the most severe cases paralysis, according to the CDC. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people in the U.S. develop Guillain-Barré syndrome in the each year. It is typically triggered by a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Most people fully recover from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.