US Capitol Riot

FBI Says Proud Boy Tried to Derail Jan. 6 Investigating by Menacing Agent

Barry Bennett Ramey, was arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol, and later called a FBI special agent and reading the special agent's home address

FILE - Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images (File)

 A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and who law enforcement officials say then allegedly made a menacing call to the FBI special agent investigating his role in the riot.

Barry Bennett Ramey, who officials say was affiliated with the Proud Boys, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, according to court records. The Proud Boys are a group of Trump supporters who describe themselves as a group of “Western Chauvinists” and have a record of attending events where violence erupts.

He is facing charges of assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstructing law enforcement; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying and deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Related Coverage:

capitol riot Apr 19

Uber Driver Turns in Jan. 6 Rioter Who Bragged About Capitol Attack on Dashcam

capitol riot Apr 14

Man Blaming Trump's ‘Orders' for Riot Actions Found Guilty

This article tagged under:

US Capitol Riotjan. 6 riotProud Boys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us