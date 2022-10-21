FBI

FBI Found Documents Containing Classified Intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago

During its August search of former President Trump's Florida home and club, FBI agents seized about 13,000 documents, more than 100 of them classified

Aerial view of Mar-a-Lago
John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter.

The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump’s Florida residence and club during the FBI’s recent search of the property.

The Post reported, but NBC News has not confirmed, that “at least one of the documents seized by the FBI describes Iran’s missile program.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment to NBC News.

The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, were removed.

