Germany

Fast and Fur-ious: Driver dressed as Cookie Monster caught speeding in Germany

If caught, the suspect would face a fine of $40 euros ($44 USD), police said.

By Gerardo Pons

Cookie Monster
Polizei NRW Dortmund / Facebook

If the Cookie Monster was on the way to get sweet treats - they were in too much of a hurry.

The suspect, dressed as the "Sesame Street" character, was traveling at 60 mph (7 mph over the speed limit) on Sept. 20 on a highway in Dortmund, Germany, police spokesman Peter Bandermann said in a statement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“The fun of wearing a mask from the 'Muppet Show' can quickly turn serious,” Bandermann said.

"This costume severely limits the field of vision and therefore significantly increases the risk of an accident," Bandermann said. "The consequences of a serious accident caused in this way can be much more serious than the fine."

The car is registered to a 57-year-old man from Hagen, police said. If caught, the suspect would face a fine of €40 euros ($44 USD), police said.

"It won't help the relatives of someone who was killed if the person responsible tearfully regrets the fun of wearing a mask in court," the statement said.

This article tagged under:

Germany
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us