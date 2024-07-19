Fact-checking Trump's speech accepting the GOP nomination

Former President Donald Trump pitched a familiar worldview Thursday night: an administration that would stop wars, curb inflation and end illegal immigration.

But his third Republican National Convention speech — the longest nomination acceptance address in modern history, at 93 minutes — included a series of false claims on topics from taxes to crime to foreign policy.

Here's what Trump said in Milwaukee and the facts behind his claims.

Do Democrats want to ‘destroy’ Social Security and Medicare?

“I’m going to protect Social Security and Medicare. Democrats are going to destroy Social Security and Medicare," Trump said.

This is misleading.

Trump has waffled on the issue for years, but now says he wouldn’t cut Social Security or Medicare. President Joe Biden advocated for cuts decades ago but has opposed them for more than 10 years.

Before he ran for office, Trump called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” in 2000 and endorsed then-Rep. Paul Ryan’s plans to restructure Medicare in 2012. As a presidential candidate, he positioned himself as the protector of those programs in 2016, but he took aim at some retirement spending in his White House budgets (which never became law).

Biden has repeatedly pointed to an interview with CNBC in March, when Trump said, “There’s a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting.” During this campaign, Trump has mostly insisted he wouldn’t cut Social Security and Medicare. After the CNBC interview, Trump sought to clean up his remarks, saying in an interview with the conservative website Breitbart, “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare.”

In the 1990s, Biden spoke about trying and failing repeatedly to cut government spending, including Social Security and Medicare. But he turned firmly against Social Security cuts more than a decade ago, as the Democratic Party moved toward supporting expanded retirement benefits. In the last week, Biden has embraced calls among progressives to back an expansion of Social Security benefits if he’s re-elected, although neither he nor the White House has offered specifics about that.

Is most of Trump’s pledged border wall built?

“I will end the illegal immigration crisis by closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I have already built," Trump said.

Not according to Trump’s past promises.

A government report from 2023 found that the Trump administration installed about 458 miles of wall. The vast majority of that replaced existing structures — estimates from 2021 pegged the total new construction at just 47 miles of wall where none had existed before.

But even if that full 458-mile figure is what Trump is referring to, he had repeatedly promised during his 2016 presidential campaign that the wall would be about 1,000 miles long.

Did Trump stop North Korean missile launches?

“We stopped the missile launches from North Korea,” Trump said.

This is false.

North Korea continued to launch short-range ballistic missiles during Trump’s tenure, even when the two countries held talks to try to negotiate a possible agreement that would have eased sanctions in return for North Korea’s curtailing its nuclear missile program.

Early in his administration, Trump warned North Korea not to threaten the U.S. or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Was there peace abroad under Trump?

“I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars. ... Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing," Trump said.

This is false.

President Jimmy Carter didn’t declare war or seek any authorization of force. No U.S. troops died in hostile action during his administration, while at least 65 active-duty U.S. troops died in hostile action during the Trump administration.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2014 with the seizure of Crimea, continued under his presidency. Pro-Russian separatists backed by Moscow continued to wage war in eastern Ukraine against the government in Kyiv during Trump’s administration.

In a speech covering everything from a recent assassination attempt against him to his campaign platform and political grievances, former President Donald Trump spoke for 93 minutes at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, breaking his own previous record from the 2016 convention by nearly 20 minutes.

Is the crime rate going up in the U.S.?

“Our crime rate is going up while crime statistics all over the world are plunging,” Trump said.

This is misleading, according to the most comprehensive data.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month that the latest crime statistics showed a significant drop in violent crime, an overall dip of 15.2%, in the first three months of 2024 compared to 2023 (with larger drops in murders, robberies, reported rapes and aggravated assaults).

Preliminary data shows the crime rate also dropped significantly in 2023, according to FBI data that covers law enforcement departments with jurisdiction over 82% of the American population.

There are limits to what the data can tell us, it’s incomplete, and not all crime is properly reported. But the indications we have don’t support the picture Trump is painting of crime in America.

As far as the crime rate’s “plunging” all over the world, there’s a lot of world. A 2023 United Nations report on homicide found an increase from 2021 to 2022 and no evidence crime rates were falling in Africa but a decline in homicides in South America, significant decreases in Europe since 2017 and a relatively stagnant rate in Australia.

Is Biden planning to raise taxes ‘by four times’?

“This is the only administration that said we’re going to raise your taxes by four times what you’re paying now," Trump said.

This is false, according to Biden’s budget and campaign promises.

Trump has made this claim before. Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget would raise the top individual income tax rate from 37% to 39.6%, and it called for a 25% minimum tax on the highest earners, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. There are also other taxes, including those on those making at least $400,000, but nothing in the budget would suggest people’s taxes would be raised by a factor of four.

Biden has pledged not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000, and he hasn’t proposed anything on the campaign trail that would raise taxes that high for a broad cross-section of people.

Did Trump end ‘catch and release’?

“We ended all ‘catch and release,’” Trump said.

This is false.

Trump didn’t end “catch and release,” the practice of releasing migrants into the country with court dates while they await court hearings. The U.S. doesn’t have enough facilities to detain every migrant who crosses the border until they can see judges, no matter who is president, so Trump — like Barack Obama before him and Biden after him — released many migrants back into the U.S.

Did Democrats ‘use Covid to cheat’ in the 2020 election?

“The election result, we’re never going to let it happen again. They used Covid to cheat," Trump said.

This is false.

Trump is referring to changes made during the Covid pandemic, largely to make it easier to vote by mail or absentee, as congregating at the polls posed a health risk. Democrats embraced the changes and turned out many voters by mail, while Trump slammed mail voting. There is no evidence the changes led to fraud, even though Trump and his allies filed more than 50 lawsuits challenging some facet of the 2020 election. All were denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn, including multiple that made it to the Supreme Court.

Are groceries 50% more expensive under Biden?

“It’s not affordable; people can’t live like this. Under this administration, our current administration, groceries are up 57%, gasoline is up 60 and 70%, mortgage rates have quadrupled,” Trump said.

This is exaggerated.

Some grocery items have had huge price hikes, but overall grocery prices have risen 21% during the Biden administration. Gasoline prices are up 58% under Biden, while mortgage rates have more than doubled, not quadrupled.

Did Trump sign the biggest tax cut ever?

“We gave you the largest tax cut ever," Trump said.

This is false.

The GOP-sponsored tax bill that Trump signed into law in December 2017 doesn’t amount to the “biggest” in U.S. history, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. According to its estimates, the tax cut is the eighth biggest in history.

Does immigration spread disease?

“We also have an illegal immigration crisis, and it’s taking place right now as we sit here in this beautiful arena, some massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease and destruction to communities all across our land," Trump said.

This is false.

Studies have found that migrants don’t spread disease. Instead, many help fight it, as migrants make up a significant proportion of health care workers.

A 2018 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 16% of health care workers in the U.S. were born somewhere else, including 29% of physicians, 16% of registered nurses, 20% of pharmacists, 24% of dentists and 23% of nursing, psychiatric and home health aides.

“There is no evidence to show that migrants are spreading disease,” Dr. Paul Spiegel, who directs the Center for Humanitarian Health at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said in 2018. “That is a false argument that is used to keep migrants out.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: