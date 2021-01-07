capitol riot

Facing Calls for Removal, Trump Reverses Positions on Election Loss, Rioters and COVID

Trump also signaled that there will be a smooth transition of power for the next administration a day after rioters stormed the Capitol.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Facing growing calls for impeachment, President Donald Trump condemned his supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, saying they "do not represent our country" in a statement that also called for a "seamless transition of power."

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order, the demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," Trump said.

The statement, though filled with numerous falsehoods, marks a stark shift for Trump, who only yesterday was slow to call for the rioters to disperse and told them “we love you.”

Over the last four years, he has rarely criticized acts of violence or racism by supporters. Trump also offered a rare reflection on the damage that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Americans.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Capitol Riot Coverage:

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

What Is the 25th Amendment and Can it Be Invoked for President Trump?

capitol riot 1 hour ago

Several State Lawmakers Joined, Observed US Capitol Turmoil

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us