Ex-Youtube Star Jenna Marbles' Husband, Julien Solomita, Says Their Home Was Broken Into

The couple and their dogs are safe, Solomita wrote.

By Morgan Sung | NBC News

YouTuber Julien Solomita said he and wife Jenna Marbles' Southern California home was broken into on Monday.

“[A] woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced,” Solomita wrote in his Instagram story. “upon entering our back door, i immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. i called the police and she was apprehended and arrested.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solomita and Marbles, whose real name last name is Mourey, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

