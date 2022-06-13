Ex-US Attorney BJay Pak Testifies on ‘Suitcase Full of Ballots' Video

BJay Pak, a former Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney from Georgia, testified that he was asked by Attorney General William Barr to look into a conspiracy theory about a video involving a "suitcase full of ballots" in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat, testified that his office looked into the video and found nothing there.

"We found that the suitcase full of ballots, the alleged black suitcase that was being seen pulled from under the table, was actually an official lock box where ballots were kept safe," Pak said.

Pak testified Monday that Rudy Giuliani had only played a selectively-edited part of the video during a Georgia Senate committee hearing, which fueled a social media campaign targeting two election workers in Fulton County who appeared in the video.

“The FBI interviewed the individuals that are depicted in the videos," Pak said. "There is double, triple counting of the ballots [which] determined that nothing irregular happened in the county and the allegations made by Mr. Giuliani were false."

Pak resigned in January 2021 before Trump fired him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found in Georgia.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot shared video testimony Monday revealing a chaotic and tense relationship in the weeks following the 2020 election between then-President Donald Trump and those in his inner circle who opposed his election fraud claims.