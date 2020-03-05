Friedrich Karl Berger

Ex-Nazi Camp Guard Living in Tennessee to Be Deported to Germany

Friedrich Karl Berger was ordered to be removed from the United States by an immigration judge in Memphis

View of the former prisoner block 21-24 on the site of the former concentration camp Neuengamme, on April 15, 2019.
Photo by Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Tennessee man who served as an armed guard at a concentration camp in Nazi Germany during World War II was ordered deported to Germany, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was ordered to be removed from the United States by an immigration judge in Memphis.

U.S. Immigration Judge Rebecca L. Holt made the ruling after a two-day trial "on the basis of his service in Nazi Germany in 1945 as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system," according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Friedrich Karl BergerDepartment of Justice
