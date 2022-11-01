Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

According to NBC's local affiliate KSHB-TV, Jackson County's Judge Charles McKenzie sentenced Reid during a hearing Tuesday. Reid was taken into custody moments later.

Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing seriously bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors said at the plea hearing they had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie also could ignore the sentencing agreement and give Reid 120 days in jail and five years' probation.

Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.

A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A total of six people, including Reid, were injured. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery, and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help.

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs, asked in a sentencing memorandum that Reid be placed on probation, noting he had publicly apologized and was remorseful.

Ariel's family opposed the plea deal and wanted Reid be sentenced to the maximum of seven years.

Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash. The Chiefs placed him on administrative leave, and his job with the team ended after his contract was allowed to expire.

This is not the first legal issue for Reid, who graduated from a drug treatment program in Pennsylvania in 2009 after a series of run-ins with law enforcement. His father was coach of the Philadelphia Eagles at the time.

The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.