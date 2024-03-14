European markets set for lower open ahead of another key U.S. inflation reading

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were headed for a lower open Thursday with investors keeping an eye out for another key U.S. inflation reading for February.

The producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, is set for release before the U.S. trading session kicks off. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate headline PPI to have climbed by 0.3% in February, or 0.2% after excluding food and energy prices.

The PPI report is the last major piece of economic data to be released prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on March 19-20.

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Wednesday night while Asia-Pacific markets were largely range-bound on Thursday, with investors focused on Japan's spring wage negotiations and India's wholesale inflation data.

European stock markets rose beyond a key psychological barrier this month and show no signs of stopping.

The STOXX Europe 600 hit 500 points for the first time last week, and the benchmark index has since notched yet another all-time high. The records come alongside positive returns for seven consecutive weeks.

Yet, investors need not feel nervous from the market euphoria if history is any indication. Stocks could be in for even bigger gains ahead, according to CNBC Pro's analysis of stock market data starting from 1987.

Asset manager Jason Hsu sees promise in Chinese stocks - naming short and longer-term opportunities to play the market.

"Chinese stocks are trading at the cheapest they've ever been. They offer such a big discount and are certainly good investments within a portfolio. There is a risk with China - with how the economy will take form - but with stocks being so cheap, it is a risk worth taking," Hsu, who is the chairman and chief investment officer at Rayliant Global Advisors told CNBC Pro on Mar. 13.

"I'm always of the view that if you wait around for all the ambiguity or uncertainty to be over - the opportunities will be gone. Everyone is sure that China is going to be back in the race. So, the fact that there is a lot of negative sentiment now means you're getting a big discount for holding on for future growth in China," he added, naming two stocks on his radar.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets were set to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 7,764, Germany's DAX down 22 points at 17,937, France's CAC 12 points lower at 8,128 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 95 points at 33,280, according to data from IG.

Earnings from Porsche, the John Lewis Partnership, Vistry and Deliveroo are due. Data releases include Spain's final inflation figures for February.

