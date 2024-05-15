European markets set for higher open ahead of key U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as global investors look ahead to the latest U.S. inflation print.

April's consumer price index report is due out during U.S. trading hours on Wednesday and economists expect that it rose 0.4% in April on a month-over-month basis, or 3.4% from 12 months earlier.

Traders are hoping that a return to Federal Reserve rate hikes is largely off the table despite a recent slew of hotter-than-expected inflation prints. On Tuesday, April's producer price index came in higher than economists' expectations, dampening expectations that the Fed would begin cutting rates later this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that inflation is falling more slowly than expected, likely keeping interest rates elevated for an extended period.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher overnight, tracking Wall Street gains on Tuesday that saw the Nasdaq Composite index hit a fresh record closing high despite the strong inflation data. U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 41 points lower at 8,470, Germany's DAX up 60 points at 18,783, France's CAC 22 points higher at 8,249 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 142 points at 34,945, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Allianz, EON, RWE, Commerzbank, Thyssenkrupp, TUI, Bilfinger, ABN Amro, Telecom Italia, Burberry and Ubisoft. The latest preliminary gross domestic product reading for the euro zone is also due.

— Holly Ellyatt