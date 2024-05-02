European markets head for positive open as traders react to Fed decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a positive open on Thursday as global markets react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

Central bank policymakers kept rates steady in their May meeting, holding at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it was unlikely that the central bank's next move will be a rate hike.

The comment spurred a rally for the three major U.S. averages Wednesday, with the Dow surging more than 500 points in its session high.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher overnight as traders reacted to the Fed's stance, while U.S. stock futures advanced as investors looked ahead to more corporate earnings due Thursday.

It's a busy day for earnings reports in Europe Thursday, with AXA, ArcelorMittal, Novo Nordisk, Orsted, Vestas, Hugo Boss, Shell and Standard Chartered among the companies reporting. Data releases include Swiss inflation figures for April and Italian producer prices for March.

U.S. crude oil falls below $80, hits seven-week low as stockpiles surge on lackluster demand

U.S. oil prices tumbled more than 3% to dip below $80 a barrel on Wednesday as crude stockpiles surged on lackluster demand.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for June delivery fell $2.83, or 3.45%, to $79.10 a barrel, the lowest level in seven weeks. Brent July futures lost $2.77, or 3.21%, to $83.56 a barrel.

U.S. oil inventory levels have risen to the highest levels since June 2023 as refiners process less crude as demand for gasoline has softened.

"The refiner is totally floundering on the run rate and that's because they don't believe there's demand there," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Americas.

— Spencer Kimball

— Amala Balakrishner

Federal Reserve keeps rates steady, moves to ease the pace of balance sheet reduction

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates steady, deciding not to lower rates as it contends with persistent pricing pressures.

The central bank kept its benchmark short-term borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25% and 5% in what was a widely anticipated move. The federal funds rate has been at that level since July 2023.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted to ease the pace at which it is lowering bond holdings on the Fed's balance sheet, a move that could signal an incremental easing of monetary policy.

The S&P 500 was slightly lower following the decision.

— Sarah Min, Jeff Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 8,148, Germany's DAX up 79 points at 17,935, France's CAC 38 points higher at 7,969 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 135 points at 33,491, according to data from IG.

Earnings in Europe Thursday come from AXA, ArcelorMittal, Novo Nordisk, Orsted, Vestas, Hugo Boss, DSM Firmenich, Shell and Standard Chartered. Data releases include Swiss inflation figures for April and Italian producer prices for March.

— Holly Ellyatt