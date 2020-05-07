coronavirus

’Let’s Make a Deal’ to Feature Front-line Workers in Special Show

The online show goes on and doesn't require an audience with zany costumes

By Mark Kennedy

Francis Specker, CBS / Getty Images

Wayne Brady and the folks at “Let's Make a Deal” want to honor those fighting the coronavirus — and they don't have to wear their capes if they don't want to.

The CBS daytime game show that usually has a studio audience in zany costumes is asking front-line workers to submit a video audition for an upcoming special online edition of the show.

“The idea sprang into my head because I wanted for us at ‘Deal’ to not only bring smiles to our loyal Deal Family, but to give hope and something to look forward to," Brady, the host, told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

Late Night with Seth Meyers 10 hours ago

‘Late Night’: Ice Cube Is Raising Money for First Responders

6 hours ago

CEO Warns Clorox Wipes Won’t Be Fully Stocked in Stores Until Summer

"In times like this, a small token can go a long way. Whether a joke or a $50 Amazon gift card, when the news is oftentimes bad, I wanted us to be that bright spot in their day.”

Several contestants on the “Let’s Make a Deal: At Home” edition of the show have been front-line workers, but the new recruitment is intended to help dedicate an entire show to them.

“Let’s Make a Deal” hopes to attract “doctors, nurses, paramedics, delivery drivers, nursing home attendants and any other individual out there providing care, safety and services.”

#LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

To land a spot on the show, hopefuls should submit a short video detailing their line of work and why they would be a good contestant. Videos should be emailed to LMADatHome@gmail.com.

Entries must be no more than 1 minute long, and participants must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the U.S.

Brady and announcer Jonathan Mangum have adapted to the shelter-in-place orders with a stripped down, audience-less version of the show on Facebook which still offers deals to a handful of contestants.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us