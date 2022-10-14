Engine of United Flight From Chicago to Miami Catches Fire After Striking Bird

The engine of a United Airlines flight departing O'Hare International Airport Friday caught fire after the plane struck a bird following takeoff, the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to an airport spokesperson, United Flight 1930 traveling from O'Hare to Miami International Airport experienced a bird strike "shortly after takeoff." As a result, an engine caught fire, CFD confirmed.

Social media video from a passenger seated the near the plane's window appears to show fire coming out of one of the plane's engine.

After the incident the aircraft at 11:31 a.m. "landed safely" back at the O'Hare gate, and the passengers deplaned. Passengers then were assigned to a different aircraft to continue their trip, with an estimated time of 1:05 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished.