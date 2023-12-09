Same LA gas station sells 2 winning tickets for $395M Mega Millions jackpot

A Los Angeles gas station remarkably sold two winning lottery tickets on the same night, with the lucky tickets worth a total jackpot of almost $400 million.

Mega Millions said in a press release that winning two tickets sold at a Chevron gas station in the Encino neighborhood matched its numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot from Friday’s drawing is worth about $395 million. It is unclear if both tickets were purchased by different parties or the same player.

Owners of the winning ticket have the option of receiving a lump sum cash payment of about $94.3 million or $197.5 million in 30 graduated annual installments. Those figures are estimated before federal taxes.

It is unclear how much the Chevron gas station will earn for selling the tickets.