Heavy Police Presence at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin Amid Reports of Shooting

NOTE: Live coverage from the scene will appear in the player above as soon as it is available

An "emergency incident" sparked a heavy police presence at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of the mall just after 3 p.m. amid reports of a shooting.

Wauwatosa police confirmed officers were responding to the scene and armed officers, including FBI agents, could be seen in areas outside the mall.

An employee at the mall reached by phone could not provide information on what happened.

A witness who works inside the mall, reported hearing shots fired.

"I work at Finish Line and I see... I heard a shot fired, but at first we didn't know it was a shot," she said. "And then everyone was looking around... and then I saw a person fall."

The woman, who lives in Chicago but was working at the Macy's Finish Line to help out, reported hearing several shots as she and others ran from the building.

"As soon as I got to the parking lot, a lot of people were running right behind me," she said. "I tucked in between cars. We were all just in between cars trying to figure out what was happening. I swear it was more than 10 shots."

Milwaukee's transit system said buses that normally stop at the mall "are currently unable to enter the property due to an emergency incident."

Details on what happened or if any injuries were reported weren't immediately clear.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted they were not responding to the mall, indicating there likely have been no reports of fatalities at the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.