Emails Show How Pompeos Mixed Personal, Official Business

"We view this as a family endeavor," Pompeo's son, Nick Pompeo, wrote to State Department officials

Less than three months after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sworn in, his son, Nick, reached out to thank State Department officials for a private tour they had given him and his mother, Susan Pompeo, of the agency's in-house museum.

Nick Pompeo also had an ask: Could he or the software company for which he was a sales executive be involved in a coming "data hackathon" event the State Department was planning?

The State Department said Pompeo's company didn't join the hackathon, an educational event focused on computer programming skills. But the request, which was included in hundreds of pages of emails obtained by NBC News, sheds light on how the Pompeos have repeatedly blurred the lines between official government business and domestic or personal matters.

Both Congress and the State Department's inspector general have been investigating potential misuse of government resources by Mike Pompeo and his wife.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

