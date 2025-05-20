Elon Musk says he's going to do ‘a lot less' political spending

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a major benefactor to President Donald Trump in last year's presidential election, said Tuesday that he will do "a lot less" political spending moving forward.

Speaking with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk, who spent more than a quarter billion on a super PAC set up last year to primarily help Trump, sounded ambivalent about making such commitments in the cycles to come.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk said, adding, "I think I've done enough."

Asked if he would take a step back because of the blowback he and his companies, including Tesla, xAI and SpaceX, have faced in light of his political activities, Musk said, "Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I don't currently see a reason," he continued.

Musk emerged last year as Trump's most prominent megadonor as the campaign reached its closing stage — ultimately donating more than $250 million to elect the president — and the billionaire repeatedly shared a stage with Trump, speaking at large rallies.

Musk would go on to serve as a right-hand man early in Trump's second presidency, becoming the face of the newly minted "Department of Government Efficiency," which raided multiple federal agencies and sought to push thousands of federal workers out of their jobs. Musk has also said he is taking a step back from the effort, which continues.

Recently, Musk invested heavily in a Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, backing the conservative who ultimately lost the April election.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: