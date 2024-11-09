Ella Emhoff slams rumors she was hospitalized for a mental breakdown

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ella Emhoff is doing just fine, thank you very much.



Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter slammed reports she is unwell after appearing emotional amid the 2024 presidential election results.



“Ok I’m just gonna go out and say it,” she wrote on Instagram Story Nov. 9. “There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also f--k you if you’re out there spreading that.”



“There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying,” she continued. “Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”



Rather, she's proud to feel all her feels. “I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life and I’m not ashamed of it,” she concluded her caption over a shot of her and her dog. “I’ve literally just been here playing fetch with Jerry.”



Mom Kerstin Emhoff — who was married to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from 1992 to 2008 — also spoke out to defend her daughter.

“Leave my kids alone!!!!” Kerstin Emhoff, also mom to Cole Emhoff, tweeted. “Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break out family down.”

Indeed, following the election, in which her stepmom was defeated by Donald Trump, the 25-year-old shared a message of hope.

“We are all gonna get through this," she wrote alongside a photo of herself watching Harris’ concession speech. "It just f--king hurts like a b---h right now and that’s ok.”

“The fight doesn’t stop now,” she continued. “Just please check in on your people right now. This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small.”

Harris shared a similar sentiment while addressing the nation Nov. 6 at her alma mater, Howard University.

"My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve," she said. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

"And to the young people who are watching," she continued, "it is OK to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it’s going to be OK."

"Here's the thing: Sometimes the fight takes a while," Harris said. "That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is don’t ever give up, don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place."

