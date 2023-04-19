Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood-testing lab Theranos, has filed an appeal of her January 2022 conviction on four counts of fraud in connection with her time as chief executive of the company.

In a 132-page filing Monday, Holmes and her lawyers argue the federal prosecutor's case against her "parroted the public narrative" that she knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to investors the capabilities of Theranos technology.

"But the reality differed significantly from that narrative," Holmes' attorneys say. "Highly credentialed Theranos scientists told Holmes in real time the technology worked. Outsiders who reviewed the technology said it worked. Theranos’ groundbreaking developments received many patents. And in 2015 the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved an assay on Theranos’ proprietary technology."

The lawyers also argue the government committed violations during its prosecution — ones that the District Court Judge Ed Davila nevertheless "indulged" as he "abus[ed]" his discretion, according to the filing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.