‘El Chapo's' Wife to Plead Guilty to Helping Run Drug Cartel

The wife of "El Chapo," one of the world's most powerful drug lords, has agreed to plead guilty to helping him run his Mexican cartel, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February at Dulles Airport in Virginia and charged in federal court with helping her husband's drug empire import tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States.

She will appear by video to enter her plea Thursday morning, according to an entry on the federal court docket.

