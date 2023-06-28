Ukraine-Russia War

Eight killed and at least 56 wounded after Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that rescuers continued to clear rubble from the site and search for more survivors.

National Police of Ukraine via AP

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that struck a popular restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city has risen to eight, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

At least 56 people were also wounded in the attack in Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening. The Russian missile struck a local eatery frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers who use Kramatorsk as a base of operations. The city lies only a few kilometers from the front line.

Three children were among the dead. The shelling occurred right when people had returned from from work, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said. He said the three dead children were ages 14 and 17.

Ukraine launched the early phase of its much anticipated counteroffensive earlier this month and have made minimal territorial gains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have advanced in all directions.

Russia has stepped up its air campaign in Ukraine while the fighting ensues along the front line.

