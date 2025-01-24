‘Efforts already underway' to implement renaming of Denali, Gulf of Mexico

The Department of the Interior says they're moving quickly to implement President Donald Trump's executive order to rename Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico.

On Friday, the department said its U.S. Board on Geographic Names was "working expeditiously to update the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System to reflect these changes, effective immediately for federal use."

Though the department said efforts to make the changes were underway, they did not say when Americans may see them in action.

The GNIS contains more than one million records for geographic features in the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and the dependent areas of the United States, as well as Antarctica, and is the name component of The National Map. On Friday afternoon, the map still said Denali and the Gulf of Mexico.

USGS The National Map, as seen on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, before the Gulf of Mexico was renamed the Gulf of America.

Trump's executive action remames Mount Denali in Alaska to its previous name of Mount McKinley and renames part of the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

Trump's order appears only to rename the part of the gulf within the U.S. marine boundary, not the entire body of water. His order says explicitly an "area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum isn't going along with the name change and said Trump can call the Gulf whatever he wants in the United States, but that in Mexico and the rest of the world, it'll continue to be known as the Gulf of Mexico.

Different names are not without precedent. Mexico and the United States currently have two different names for at least two other bodies of water. The U.S. calls the river along the southern border the Rio Grande, while it's known as Rio Bravo in Mexico. Similarly, on the West Coast, the U.S. refers to the body of water separating the Baja California peninsula from the Mexican mainland as the Gulf of California. In Mexico, that same body of water is called the Sea of Cortez.

In his order, Trump directed the Secretary of the Interior to "take all appropriate actions" to rename the Gulf of Mexico within 30 days of his executive action.