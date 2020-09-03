Deaths Related to Hurricane Laura Rise to at Least 24

Two more deaths in Louisiana have been blamed on Hurricane Laura, which made landfall there last month as a Category 4 storm, bringing the deaths in that state to at least 19, officials said.

The new deaths in Rapides Parish, involved people who died from medical conditions that were exacerbated by excessive heat and the loss of electricity, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Five deaths in Texas have also been blamed on the hurricane, which made landfall Aug. 27, bringing the total deaths related to the storm to at least 24 in the two states.

More than 200,000 customers in Louisiana remained without power as of Thursday evening, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

