Nevada

Early Voting a Boon for Las Vegas Strip Workers

Some 26,000 people have already voted in Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donna Kelly-Yu is a butler dispatcher at Caesars Palace who has never been able to participate in the Nevada caucuses because of her work schedule — typically 3 to 11 p.m.

She'll be able to this year, however, as the state for the first time is offering early voting ahead of Saturday's caucuses, with several locations right on the Strip. Some of the voting sites stay open late, including one at the Bellagio Hotel that runs 24 hours, NBC News reports.

Early voting began Saturday and will go on through Tuesday. Twenty-six thousand people voted across the state in the first two days alone.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents 60,000 workers on the Strip, including guest room attendants, casino wait staff and chefs, has worked with the Democratic Party to ensure that some of the early voting locations are easily accessible so workers can vote either on their lunch breaks or before or after their shifts. Nonunion Nevada voters are also able to use the sites.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Michael Bloomberg 41 mins ago

Bloomberg Qualifies for Next Democratic Debate

HSBC 1 hour ago

HSBC Cuts Headcount by 35,000 in Deep Overhaul

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

NevadaLas Vegas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us