Eagles news

Source: Eagles will visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl if invited

The Eagles are planning to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win if they get invited, a source said.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles are planning to visit the White House this offseason to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory if they are invited, a team source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Some rumors began circulating this weekend that the Eagles had turned down (or would turn down) an invitation, which has not yet been offered. But the source said that isn’t the case. The Eagles plan on going to the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Back in 2018, the Eagles did not visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII. In fact, the White House rescinded the invitation the night before after what then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “political stunt” by the Eagles. The White House claimed the team was going to send just a handful of representatives and said the “vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

White House gives its side of canceled Eagles visit
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Instead of going to Washington D.C. that day in June of 2018, the Eagles stayed in South Philadelphia and added an OTA practice.

But this year, it seems like the Eagles will accept that invitation — if it comes.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 1 hour ago

Dan Bongino's yearslong history of FBI criticism and conspiracy theories

National Park Service 2 hours ago

National Park Service withdraws Black community in Louisiana from historic landmark consideration

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us