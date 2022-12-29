Jalen Hurts Returns to Eagles' Practice Ahead of Week 17 Game vs. Saints

Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18.

Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain and was a non-participant to start this week.

The Eagles had their first real practice of the week on Thursday at the Linc and there was Hurts, taking reps ahead of Gardner Minshew and Ian Book during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/XJya3ptgkx — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 29, 2022

On Wednesday, the Eagles held a walkthrough and Hurts was a non-participant on the estimated injury report, meaning had the Eagles held a normal practice, Hurts would not have participated. But he was back on Thursday. We’ll have to wait for the injury report to find out if he was a limited or full participant. For what it’s worth, he did not participate in the ball security drill during the open portion of practice.

But either way, this is certainly a good sign:

More Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/VcaUlDMuqL — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 29, 2022

Even more Hurts pic.twitter.com/vn9bQ4mKJ5 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 29, 2022

Hurts this season has been playing at an MVP level. And if the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, they would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with a first-round bye. The Eagles might be able to beat the Saints with Minshew but they'd obviously feel way more confident if Hurts is out there. That decision is still up in the air.

In addition to Hurts, the Eagles also had Miles Sanders (knee) back at practice Thursday after being listed as a non-participant to start the week.

Sanders this season has played in all 15 games and has rushed for a career-high 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s been a big piece to the Eagles’ high-powered offense. And most importantly, he’s actually been able to stay healthy in 2022.

Both players who were limited on Wednesday — A.J. Brown (knee) and Jordan Davis (concussion) — were back on the practice field for Thursday’s session. That’s a good sign. Brown spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s walkthrough and didn’t indicate that he was dealing with an injury. He wore a compression sleeve on his left leg Thursday.

And Davis’s appearance on the practice field at least shows he’s moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was also in on the field goal unit.

The Eagles were also without Lane Johnson (groin) and Avonte Maddox (toe) for Thursday’s session. Both of those injuries are considered to be more serious and those players are expected to miss time.

Johnson is putting off core muscle surgery until after the season and hopes to re-join the team in the playoffs. If the Eagles can win this weekend against the Saints and earn the top seed in the NFL (and the bye week that comes along with it) it would help Johnson with more time to heal.

In the interim, the Eagles have options. They will likely either start Jack Driscoll at right tackle or shuffle the line some, putting Jordan Mailata on the ride side and replace him with Andre Dillard.

With the absence of Maddox, the Eagles will have to roll with Josiah Scott, who is coming off a rough game in Dallas. The Eagles could eventually use safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the nickel corner spot but he’s still on IR with a lacerated kidney. While Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return this weekend, his practice window was not opened so it looks like he will not return.