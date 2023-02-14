Florida

Eagles Fan Accused of Breaking Into Florida Fire Station and Wreaking Havoc After Super Bowl Loss

The Philadelphia man allegedly ransacked the firehouse bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet, stole a few items and then threw a meat cleaver at firefighters who tried to confront him.

By NBC 6

A fan of the Philadelphia Eagles on Florida's Treasure Coast did not handle the team's Super Bowl LVII loss well - and found himself in jail after allegedly breaking into a fire station and assaulting a firefighter.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro, who lives in Philadelphia, was arrested in Martin County after deputies with the sheriff's office said he broke into a firehouse in Stuart around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Dalasandro ransacked the bunk rooms in the house, urinated on the carpet and stole over $120 along with a uniform hat and knives.

Firefighters later confronted Dalasandro, who allegedly threw a meat cleaver at them, according to a social media post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Dalasandro was later arrested and faces charges including armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petty theft.

