McDonald's has removed ingredients from its menu in some locations as dozens of people have been sickened with E. coli in multiple states, all after eating the hamburger chain's popular quarter pounders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has been reported in at least 10 U.S. states so far, with most cases in Colorado and Nebraska, though several Midwest states have also seen cases.

In total, 49 people have been sickened, 10 of whom have been hospitalized and one of whom has died.

"Everyone interviewed has reported eating at McDonald’s before their illness started, and most specifically mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger," the CDC said in an alert Tuesday, calling it a "fast-moving outbreak investigation."

Investigators have been working to find the source of the outbreak, centering in on two ingredients so far: fresh, slivered onions, and fresh beef patties.

"McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states," the CDC reported.

The CDC said McDonald's is "proactively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient" and noted that quarter pound beef patties are only used on the Chicago-based chain's Quarter Pounders.

McDonald's said in a statement the removal of ingredients was "out of an abundance of caution" and includes locations in Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

"We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions," the company said in a statement.

Of the cases reported so far, 27 have been reported in Colorado, including the one death, and nine have been reported in Nebraska. Other states to report cases include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

What you should do

The CDC urged anyone who experiences E. coli symptoms after eating at McDonald's to call their healthcare provider.

According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms typically appear within three to four days of ingesting the bacteria, and most people recover between five and seven days.

Symptoms include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Some people may also develop serious kidney problems known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which requires hospitalization. The CDC noted that at least one child experienced that symptom in connection with this outbreak.

McDonald's full statement

"Across the McDonald’s System, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on.

It is why we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions.

We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available. We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu."