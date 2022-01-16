DuPage County

Illinois Inmate Allowed to Attend Brother's Funeral Doesn't Return to Jail

Berrier pleaded guilty to gun charges in July 2021 and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Police in Illinois have been searching for a suburban Chicago inmate who was allowed to leave jail to attend a family member’s funeral but did not return.

An arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Bruce T. Berrier after he left DuPage County Jail on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A judge had granted his request to attend a memorial service, interment and family lunch related to his brother’s funeral, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Court documents said he was supposed to return to the jail by 2 p.m., but he did not. Police found Berrier’s monitor at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.

DuPage County authorities did not have an update on the case on Sunday.

