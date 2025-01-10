Drone strikes firefighting aircraft over LA's Palisades Fire

A Super Scooper firefighting plane was grounded after it was struck by a drone over the Palisades Fire.

Fire officials in Southern California informed the FAA that a firefighting aircraft struck a drone Thursday as it was flying over the largest of the region's fires near the Los Angeles County coast, the agency said.

The LAFD released a photo of damaged to a SuperScooper plane caused by a drone strike. (LAFD)

The Los Angeles Fire Department released a statement regarding the drone strike.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Today, January 9, 2025, at approximately 13:00 hours, Quebec 1 was struck by an unmanned drone not assigned to the Palisades Incident," LAFD spokesman Erik Scott said. "Immediately following the collision, Quebec 1 returned to Van Nuys Airport with wing damage and no injuries. Quebec 1 is now out of service until further investigation and repair," he continued.

A SuperScooper is out of service for repairs due to a drone strike. Video broadcast Friday Jan. 10, 2025.

The strike was reported Thursday on the third day of the wildfire, one of six burning in Los Angeles County. The aircraft landed safely, but remains grounded for repairs.

Interfering with firefighting efforts on public lands is considered a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs (temporary flight restrictions)."

The Palisades Fire is the largest burning in Los Angeles County. Fanned by a Santa Ana windstorm, the fire destroyed thousands of structures in the Pacific Palisades area. At least one death has been confirmed in the fire zone.