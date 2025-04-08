Connecticut man pleads guilty in 2023 crash that killed police officer

The man who crashed into a police cruiser, killing a Hartford, Connecticut, police detective, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges on Tuesday.

Richard Barrington, 20, was fleeing other police officers during a traffic stop when he struck a cruiser that was responding to a different call on the night of Sept. 6, 2023.

The crash killed Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten and injured his partner, Officer Brian Kearney.

Barrington said he took off because he was scared because his car was not registered and he had marijuana in the car. He also told investigators he smoked marijuana about an hour before the crash.

Barrington pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree assault and interfering with an officer.

“We know that we're not going to get what we really want back, which is Bobby,” Bobby's Garten's brother, Will Garten, said in an interview.

According to Det. Garten's family, the state's attorney is recommending a 20-year-sentence, but they said they don't agree with that decision.

"That’s not justice. That’s not even close. Bobby wasn’t just a cop. He was a son. A brother. An uncle. A partner. A friend. He showed up for everyone — on duty and off. He lived with heart, and he served with honor," the family said in a statement. "The system should’ve stood up for him. Instead, it feels like we got hit all over again — this time by the courtroom that was supposed to protect him."

"I think 20 years is devastating to our family. Some people will say it's enough. It's not enough. We don't think it's enough. We want to continue to fight for Bobby and Brian,” Will Garten said.

An attorney for Barrington confirmed the guilty plea, but declined to comment.

Barrington is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

"It was a long process … a year and almost a year and a half now. And he he finally admitted what we kind of already knew, because there's so much evidence,” Will Garten said.