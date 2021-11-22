Driver of SUV That Plowed Into Christmas Parade Crowd May Have Been Fleeing Crime

The driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, over the weekend may have been fleeing a crime, sources tell NBC.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Sunday, but gave no details about the person or any possible motive.

The incident may have transpired when a knife fight or stabbing occurred and then the person of interest in custody fled, according to four senior law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC News. They added this person may have a significant criminal history.

Police aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the vehicle incident, but may be seeking additional suspects in the knife fight, the sources said.

While the investigation was in its early stages Monday morning, five sources in a position to be briefed told NBC News there has been no connection made to terrorism.

They also said at the current early stage the incident did not seem to be retaliation around the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in which the jury returned a verdict on Friday clearing him of charges.

Though no charges had been filed as of Monday morning, NBC 5 Investigates uncovered the suspect's lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin. Court records indicate he bonded out of jail on Friday after a Nov. 5 arrest for resisting a police officer, bail jumping, 2nd degree recklessly endangering public safety, domestic abuse and battery.

The Milwaukee District Attorney's office said Monday it had requested a cash bail of $1,000, which was granted by the court, a decision the office now says is under review.

"The State’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against [the person of interest]," the office said in a statement. "The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail. This office is currently conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps."

One a year ago, the man faced charges of recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. He was due to appear in court on that charge on Dec. 20.

The man has spent hundreds of days in jail, mostly on drug and assorted minor charges, and his arrests date back to the '90s. But in February of 2010, he pleaded guilty to charges in Wood County of strangulation and suffocation of an unnamed victim.

In one of his oldest cases, in 1999, when he was just 17 years old, he was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony substantial battery with intended bodily harm.

He was once jailed for being in arrears on child support. During the pendency of that case, he said he had failed to pay because he was serving a six-year sentence out of state. The Wisconsin court records do not list that case.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted late Sunday that the investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

DOJ is assisting with the response to this incident and will provide any resources needed to assist with the investigation as it moves forward. What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice. https://t.co/4IAybQdIER — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 22, 2021

The Waukesha Police Department is scheduled to provide an update 1 p.m. (Video of the press conference will be streamed live here.)

At least five people died and more than 40 were injured when an SUV crashed into a crowd of people gathered for the city of Waukesha's annual holiday parade.

The incident happened at approximately 4:39 p.m. CT, when the vehicle went through a barricade at Gasper Avenue and Main Street and then proceeded to drive into the crowd, Thompson said.

The parade was live-streamed on Facebook, and a portion of the video showed a red SUV driving through the parade at what appeared to be a high rate of speed followed by gasps and sirens.

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Police said at one point an officer discharged a gun, firing shots at the suspect's vehicle in an attempt to stop it. No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer’s bullets. They do not believe any shots were fired from inside the car.

Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee said Monday that it received at least 18 patients from the incident in its pediatric intensive care unit, six of whom are in critical condition. Among those wounded were three sets of siblings, hospital officials said.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on Facebook that they were performing at the Waukesha Christmas Parade when tragedy struck

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group that describes themselves as "an award-winning-group of grannies that perform in about 25 parades each year from Memorial Day to Christmas," posted on Facebook early Monday that some of its members were among the victims.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness," the group wrote. "While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts."

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," the post continued. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."

A Wisconsin alderman who was walking in the Waukesha Christmas Parade recounts the moments he saw an SUV speed into the crowd, killing at least five people and wounding dozens of others.

Waukesha officials advised anyone who may need to talk with someone about the experience of the scene to call 211.

An FBI spokesperson said its Milwaukee field office was aware of the incident and that local and state authorities were leading the response. The White House is also monitoring the situation, according to a statement.

The parade is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s edition was the 59th of the event that’s held each year the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.