Driver, 7, Younger Brother Die in Missouri Crash After Taking Grandparents’ Car

Two brothers, ages 6 and 7, were killed in Missouri on Friday when the car the 7-year-old was driving crashed and caught fire, NBC News reports.

A spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sgt. Andy Bell, said the boys left their grandparents' home in a car and drove through a field and then onto a county road in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City. The car, a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, belonged to their grandparents, Bell said.

MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children. MSHP will provide updates. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/L0DNEHkYnz — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 30, 2020

"It's pretty unique, to say the least, and devastating," Bell said.

The patrol's report on the crash said the car became airborne more than once, struck a guardrail and a guy-wire, overturned and struck a tree and eventually landed on its roof and caught fire.

