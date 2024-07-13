Former President Donald Trump was safe after a shooter opened fire just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A spectator was killed and another person seriously injured, local officials said. The shooter is also dead.

Trump had blood on the side of his head and his ear when he was rushed to a nearby SUV.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as does any possible motive for the shooting.