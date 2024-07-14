Live updates: Photo captures bullet flying past Trump; Shooter ID'd as 20-year-old Pa. man

What to Know
- Former President Donald Trump was injured Saturday in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
- Officials said the man who opened fire was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania. The suspected would-be assassin shot dead by Secret Service.
- One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured in the shooting.
Authorities were working on Sunday to understand how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The brazen act of political violence shocked the nation and the world, with foreign leaders condemning the attack with messages of support and wishes for a successful recovery for Trump have poured in from political leaders around the world.
