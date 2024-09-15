Donald Trump declares he hates Taylor Swift after Harris endorsement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Donald Trump isn't the 1 for Taylor Swift.

After the singer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the republican nominee wrote on Truth Social Sept. 15, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

It seems the bad blood has been brewing since the Grammy winner spoke out about the election following the Sept. 10 debate.

"If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she captioned a lengthy Instagram post, which featured a photo of her holding a cat in reference to J.D. Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment. "As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

She went on to explain that she recently found AI images of herself "falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run," noting that the pictures "conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation."

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," the 34-year-old added. "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

And her truth is that she will be voting for Harris and Tim Walz in November.

"She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Shortly after Swift shared her endorsement, former president Trump spoke out, comparing the singer to her friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes.

"Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better," Trump said on Fox News Sept. 11. "If you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn't possibly endorse [Joe] Biden. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

"But I like Brittany," he continued. "I think Brittany is great. She's a big MAGA fan. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific."

And that's when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback entered the chat — to say he'd like to be excluded from this narrative.

"I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," Mahomes told reporters. "I've grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background. I think the best thing about a football locker room — and kind of how I've grown up in baseball lockers — everything about that is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal."

"Whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views," the Super Bowl champ continued. "I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people."

At the end of the day, the dad to Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 20 months, is focused on his loved ones "and how we treat other people," he explained. "And I think you see is that Brittany does a lot in the community."