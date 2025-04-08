Dominican Republic

13 dead, over 90 hospitalized after roof of Dominican Republic club collapses

Local police said there were 93 ambulance transfers to different hospitals, and search and rescue efforts were underway in the collapse area on Tuesday.

By Marlene Lenthang and Natalie Obregon | NBC News

Dominican Republic National Police

At least 13 people are dead after the roof of a Santo Domingo nightclub collapsed early Tuesday morning, according to local Dominican Republic police.

It’s not clear what caused the roof of the Jet Set nightclub, a renowned club in the National District, to collapse.

The incident unfolded during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez, local media reported.  

Dominican Republic National Police said there were 93 ambulance transfers to different hospitals and search and rescue efforts are underway in the collapse area. 

"Our city wakes up to a terrible tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. My deepest sympathy goes out to the families still waiting for news of their loved ones," Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía de Garrigó wrote on X Tuesday morning. 

She said that the city’s national disaster response committee is active.

