DOJ Sends Letter Requesting Jan. 6 Panel Share Interview Transcripts, Source Says

Justice Department Criminal Division chief Kenneth Polite and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves sent the letter

Top Justice Department officials heading up the criminal investigation into the breach of the U.S. Capitol have asked the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for transcripts of interviews conducted in the congressional probe, NBC News has confirmed.

Justice Department Criminal Division chief Kenneth Polite and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves sent a letter requesting transcripts of interviews to the lead investigator for the House panel, former U.S. Attorney Timothy Heaphy.

The New York Times first reported on the existence of the letter, which was sent nearly a month ago on April 20. A source familiar with the letter confirmed its contents to NBC News.

