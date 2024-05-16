California

Firefighters rescue dog stuck in wall of California home

Faye stuck two of her paws out and just looked around the room as she slowly started crawling out of the small space. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

OC Fire Authority

A dog named Faye got herself into a tight situation after getting stuck in a wall of her Garden Grove home

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority came to her rescue after she had crawled through a small plumbing access door and got stuck. 

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Faye was caught in this predicament for about two hours "and not giving in to her family coaxing her out," the OC Fire Authority said on X.

Firefighters lightly tapped the wall with a hammer to help get Faye out. As pieces started to break off, the curious dog started peeking out.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Another firefighter tried to help speed up the process by ripping away more pieces of the wall. 

As they made a bigger hole for the dog to come out through, firefighters whistled and backed away to give Faye some space so she would come out. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Health & Wellness 4 hours ago

If meditation hasn't worked for you, here's why you should try again

Austin 5 hours ago

Texas governor pardons ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester

She stuck two of her paws out and just looked around the room as she slowly started crawling out of the small space. 

“According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief. Who knows, maybe we’ll see her again soon,” the OC Fire Authority said in a social media post. 

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGarden Grove
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us