Hikers find abandoned dog with zip ties around mouth and neck in California

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog with zip ties on its mouth and neck in a remote area of Malibu, California.

The German shepherd was found in a remote area near Malibu Creek Canyon on July 3. It was found by two people who were out hiking at around 7:45 p.m.

According to a press release from the organization In Defense of Animals, the dog’s mouth was zip tied shut, and another zip tie was constricting his neck.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of these hikers and law enforcement, but our efforts must continue,” said Fleur Dawes, Communications Director of In Defense of Animals. “This dog was left to suffer and die in a remote location. We urge anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward. We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others.”

The hikers called 911 and were able to remove the zip tie on the dog's mouth themselves. The dog was soon freed from the zip ties with the help of police and animal control personnel.

“The dog, described as sweet and gentle, gradually warmed up to his rescuers, allowing them to pet him and even eat from their hands. He has since been transported to the Agoura Animal Care Center, where he is receiving necessary care and attention,” the release said.

Named Argon, the dog has lymphoma. An oncologist was expected to provide a prognosis as soon as possible.

The organization offered a $2,500 reward in the search for the person who abandoned the dog. The nonprofit Peace 4 Animals doubled the reward to $5,000.

The organization is seeking the public’s help in search of information that may lead to the identification arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for this act. Anyone with information is urged to call 415-879-6879.