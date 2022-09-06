DNA Shows Trucker Killed Teen in Georgia in 1988: Officials

Georgia and federal officials say DNA identifies a deceased truck driver as the 1988 killer of a young woman in the state’s northwest corner.

Officials said Monday that genetic genealogy points to Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski.

The remains of Chahorski herself weren't identified until March. She too, was identified using genetic genealogy. An FBI agent says it’s the first known case where the technique identified both a victim and killer.

Chahorski was a 19-year-old Michigan teen who went missing after a September 1988 phone call with her mother.

Wise was a truck driver who died after a 1999 stunt-driving crash in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.