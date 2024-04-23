DJT stock plunges 9% with Trump set to qualify for 36 million bonus shares

Trump Media shares fell 9% ahead of an expected earnout bonus for former President Donald Trump.

Trump will receive an additional 36 million shares, worth about $1.15 billion, if the stock closes above a $17.50 minimum share price.

The former president's stake in the company will be worth about $3.7 billion with the earnout bonus.

DJT was trading at $32 per share Tuesday afternoon, about 50% below its opening price last month of more than $70.

The earnout was contingent on the stock reaching the benchmark for 20 trading days within a 30-trading-day period.

Trump, the majority shareholder in DJT, already owns 78.75 million shares. The former president's stake in the company will be worth about $3.7 billion with the earnout bonus.

A spokesperson for Trump Media did not respond to CNBC's request for comment about the earnout shares.