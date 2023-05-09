Democratic Donors Hope to Recruit NBA Legends Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade to Run for Senate in Florida

NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill have rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists for some Florida Democrats looking for a strong candidate to run against Sen. Rick Scott in 2024.

There have been separate active efforts to get both to consider forays into state politics, which have not been driven by either the state or national parties, three sources familiar with the situation said. That's because the party operatives and donors see the need for a moonshot-type candidate to reverse the trend of Republican dominance in the state.

“Grant Hill has great name ID. He would raise a boatload of money and is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet,” said John Morgan, an Orlando-based trial attorney and national Democratic donor, who has spoken directly with Hill about his desire for him to run. “Grant Hill would beat the s--- out of Rick Scott.”

Scott's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hill did not respond to a text message seeking comment. He and Morgan are business partners.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Democratic donor groups have also openly discussed the idea of recruiting Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Miami Heat, to run for the Senate. Beyond having star power in the state, Wade has become an outspoken advocate for transgender rights. His 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, is a transgender model and activist. Wade’s support of his daughter comes at a culture war-infused moment in time in which Republicans across the country have filed legislation taking aim at that community.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com