Delta Employees Sue Lands’ End Alleging New Uniforms Made them Sick

Delta Air Lines workers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Lands' End, alleging that uniforms from the clothing manufacturer and retailer are making the airline's employees sick, NBC News reports.

Lands’ End, which is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, manufactured the new uniforms. The lawsuit was filed in the Western District of Wisconsin Court on behalf of 525 Delta employees, at least 90% of whom are flight attendants, according to Bruce Maxwell, one of the attorneys bringing the case.

The uniforms debuted May 29, 2018, and are worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that several Delta employees, who work in various capacities, including flight attendants, ramp and gate agents and in customer service, suffered severe respiratory illnesses, rashes, blisters, boils, hair loss, hives, sinus problems, headaches, fatigue, nosebleeds and anxiety, among other health issues.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.