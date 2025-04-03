Wildfires

Death toll in LA's wildfires rises to 30 with new fatality confirmed in Altadena

The latest death was in connection to the Eaton Fire after remains were found in Altadena, California.

By Karla Rendon

Eaton Fire
Getty Images

A new death in connection with January’s wildfires has been confirmed, raising the death toll to 30, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner’s office said on Wednesday.

The latest death was in connection to the Eaton Fire after remains were found in Altadena, California, the Medical Examiner’s office said. That individual was referred to as “unidentified doe No. 203.”

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

With the new death, a total of 18 lives were taken by the Eaton Fire and 12 were taken by the Palisades Fire.

The fires devastated the region, displacing thousands of residents in Altadena and Pacific Palisades and together, consuming more than 37,000 acres. Both communities are continuing to rebuild following their loss.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused both fires.

Some houses in Altadena tested positive for harmful toxins, preventing families from returning to their homes. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us