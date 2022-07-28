4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Crash, ‘Significant Number' of Alcohol Containers Found at Scene

The crash, involving an SUV and a sedan, occurred just after 8 p.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene while six others were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, the SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico. Three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

Rio Vista police said they found a "significant number" of alcohol beverage containers at the crash scene. But police did not say which vehicle had those items inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Update 4 dead 6 injured n Rio Vista crash @nbcbayarea https://t.co/uDRdKIZK7W — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) July 28, 2022

#TRAFFICALERT: A multi-vehicle crash has closed State Route 12 at Summerset Dr. in @CityofRioVista in both directions.@ChpSolano is on scene. Unknown on when the highway will re-open. Motorists should plan an alternate route. @CaltransDist3 @CaltransDist10 @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/CjtkozUEwF — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 28, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.