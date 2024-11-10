Gun violence

1 dead and several injured at Tuskegee University homecoming weekend shooting

A "non-university individual" was killed and students were injured in the early Sunday morning shooting, according to the university

By Mirna Alsharif and Joe Kottke | NBC News

The campus of Tuskegee University
Mccallk69 / Shutterstock file

One person is dead and "several" were injured after a homecoming weekend shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday morning, NBC News reports.

In a statement, the university said "a non-university individual" was killed and several others, including students, were injured in the shooting. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Tuskegee University did not share any details about the shooting, adding that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The state agency said special agents were notified about multiple people shot on the university's campus at around 1:40 a.m., and that they're still in the process of gathering information on the shooting.

"Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing," the agency said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceColleges & Universities
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us